O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $596.65 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $593.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.11. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

