Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $32,794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after buying an additional 315,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.49. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.