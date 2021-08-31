O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,552 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Universal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Universal by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Universal by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

