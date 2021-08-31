UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 14.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 14.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 450,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $229.49 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.09.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

