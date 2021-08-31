National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Shares of NFG opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.