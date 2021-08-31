US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $114.24.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

