Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 66.0% in August

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the July 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $15.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Article: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.