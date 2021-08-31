Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 66.0% in August

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the July 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 618.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

