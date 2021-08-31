Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the July 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $39.63.

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Erste Group lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

