Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $27,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.