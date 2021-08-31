Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,214 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 99,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $10,363,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

