Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

