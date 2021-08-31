US Bancorp DE Sells 2,098 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK opened at $324.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.71 and a 200 day moving average of $276.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $326.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,478. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.