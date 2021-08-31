Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,395 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $18,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.