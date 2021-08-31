GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to post sales of $125.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $127.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $115.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $500.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.83 million to $505.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPX shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in GP Strategies by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

