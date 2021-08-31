Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOX stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.