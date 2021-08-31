US Bancorp DE Trims Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

