$699.15 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will post $699.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $709.00 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $563.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $81,836,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

