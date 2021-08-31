7,500 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

GME opened at $209.20 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.95 and a beta of -2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

