Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

