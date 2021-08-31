Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,900 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,203,000 after buying an additional 182,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

