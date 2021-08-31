Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,900 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of THC opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

