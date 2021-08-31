DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NIO were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NIO by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 129.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.96.

Shares of NIO opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.