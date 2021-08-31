Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 364,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE:SLF opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

