Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 213.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 52.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 411,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,572,000 after purchasing an additional 141,094 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 45.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,249,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 12.1% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $303.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.15, a PEG ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.34.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

