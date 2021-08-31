Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,771 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

HON stock opened at $231.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

