Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1,403.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,466 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,452 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after acquiring an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after acquiring an additional 177,949 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,595,000 after acquiring an additional 141,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.