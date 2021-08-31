DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $129,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

