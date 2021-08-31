Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Shaw Communications worth $20,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $44,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 95.96%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

