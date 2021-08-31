Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,140 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,827,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,392,000 after acquiring an additional 102,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,605,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 271,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.