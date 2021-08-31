DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,181 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $482.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.06 and its 200 day moving average is $442.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.