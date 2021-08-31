Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PTC by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PTC by 269.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 3.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PTC by 12.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $132.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

