Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 194.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $43,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

