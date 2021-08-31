Creative Planning Sells 9,888 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after acquiring an additional 431,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,329,000 after acquiring an additional 383,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

