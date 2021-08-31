Creative Planning Buys 375 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.24% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 97.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.14. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $113.89.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

