Creative Planning Takes $3.35 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $31,558,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

