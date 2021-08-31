Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 840,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,901,000 after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,630,000 after acquiring an additional 527,394 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.