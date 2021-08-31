Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,481 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,481 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 110.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,333 shares of company stock valued at $421,175 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.