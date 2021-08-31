Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 67.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

