Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMSNY opened at $157.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.20. Temenos has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $170.18.

Get Temenos alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMSNY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price objective on Temenos and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.