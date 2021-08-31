Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Rises By 31.0%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 653,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the July 29th total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of TBURF stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72. Tobu Railway has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Get Tobu Railway alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Tobu Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company's transportation business consists of fixed-route and long distance bus services, taxi services, freight trucking, and other services. It leases various sites for stores, office buildings, houses, and warehouses; and operates amusement parks and tourism business.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.