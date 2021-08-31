Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,948,000 after buying an additional 296,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $166.98 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.