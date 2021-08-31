Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.43 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

