Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 277.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period.

HNW stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

