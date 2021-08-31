Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 10,020 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

