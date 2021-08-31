Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,860 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.