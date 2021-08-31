Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 110.7% during the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

