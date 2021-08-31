IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Fortive by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 65,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

