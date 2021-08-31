Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $271.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.13.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

