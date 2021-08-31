Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,492 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 198,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSU stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

