IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after buying an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after buying an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,714,902 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in IHS Markit by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,611,000 after buying an additional 1,049,106 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of INFO opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

